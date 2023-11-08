One-call defense? New USC coordinators considering all options for turnaround

By DAN GREENSPAN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaun Nua and Brian Odom have been tasked with turning around Southern California’s defense, one of the worst in college football.

Making it happen with two games left in the regular season, including a visit to No. 6 Oregon on Saturday, to salvage the Trojans’ Pac-12 tile hopes is another matter entirely.

“That’s the million dollar question right now,” Nua said Tuesday.

Nua and Odom, who will be interim co-coordinators for the rest of the year after Alex Grinch was fired on Sunday, indicated all options are under consideration to make it happen for USC (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12).

“And we might go in with one call if that’s what it takes for them to fricking fly around and play as physical as possible, as fast as possible, as right as possible,” Nua said.

Giving USC something it understands and can execute at a competent level might not be the worst idea considering the defense has allowed 44.2 points over its past six games, including a season-worst 52 in its loss to No. 5 Washington on Saturday in Grinch’s last game.

The Huskies frequently took advantage of Grinch’s tendencies, running into gaps vacated when the defensive line shifted at the last second or completing passes against edge rushers asked to drop into coverage.

USC allowed 572 yards, including 316 on the ground. Washington scored seven touchdowns in 11 possessions while punting once.

“I think we’ve all seen the issues,” Odom said. “There’s plenty of them. We’re attacking them.”

In trying to address those breakdowns in his new role, Odom had lost track of what day of the week it was.

Nua said his focus extended only as far as the next meeting where coaches would break down film from the day’s practice and figure out how to make corrections.

“Being in this position there’s a lot to do, a lot to get done,” Nua said of the distribution of work between himself and Odom. “So it’s like 50-50 down the middle. You take that, I take that, and we’ll just try to make sure that we get everything that’s necessary done.”

Neither Odom nor Nua said who would call plays, something Odom did for Oklahoma in the 2021 Alamo Bowl after head coach Lincoln Riley left for the job at USC with Grinch in tow.

Odom, who will be up in the booth against the Ducks (8-1, 5-1), has more familiarity with the scheme USC has been running. He spent the past five seasons working with Grinch while coaching inside linebackers.

Nua will be down on the sideline. He is in his second season at USC working with the defensive line following a three-year stint in the same role at Michigan.

Taylor Mays is filling the open spot on the coaching staff to work with the safeties. Mays, an All-America defensive back for the Trojans under Pete Carroll, had been an analyst.

It doesn’t matter who gets credit for what, Nua said, so long as there is a turnaround on the field.

“Oh, we got to find a spark,” Nua said. “Got to get the guys playing as a unit and execute at a high level. Obviously, a change was made so that way we can look for that spark and look for a different outcome.”

Players seem to be taking the turnover in stride.

“We have to adjust to it,” safety Max Williams said. “We got to adapt to it fast because we’re playing a really good team on Saturday.”

