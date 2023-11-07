Lucas has 18 as Nevada defeats Sacramento State 77-63

By The Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored 18 points as Nevada beat Sacramento State 77-63 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Lucas shot 4 for 14 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free -throw line for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear added 14 points while going 6 of 12 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds. Hunter McIntosh had 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Duncan Powell finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda added 11 points for Sacramento State. Austin Patterson also put up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.