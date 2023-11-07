Agbo’s 19 lead Boise State past Vanguard 89-55

By The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo had 19 points in Boise State’s 89-55 win against Vanguard on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Agbo added seven rebounds for the Broncos. O’Mar Stanley scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Cam Martin had 12 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Nico Dasca led the way for the Lions with nine points. Vanguard also got eight points and three steals from Phillip Willis. Jackson Larsen also had eight points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.