Pepperdine wins 76-64 over Concordia-Irvine in season opener

By The Associated Press

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Houston Mallette had 26 points in Pepperdine’s 76-64 win against Concordia-Irvine in a season opener on Monday.

Mallette was 7 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Waves (1-0, West Coast Conference). Malik Moore scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Ethan Anderson was 4 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Tim Adetukasi finished with 14 points for the Cavaliers (0-1). Charlie Dalton added 13 points for Concordia (CA). In addition, Kobe Sanders finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Pepperdine visits UC Davis in its next matchup on Thursday.

