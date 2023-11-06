Masic scores 25 as Portland defeats Long Beach State 78-73 in opener

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Vukasin Masic had 25 points in Portland’s 78-73 win against Long Beach State in a season opener on Monday.

Masic also had seven rebounds for the Pilots. Tyler Harris added 17 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had 12 rebounds. Tyler Robertson shot 5 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jadon Jones led the Beach in scoring, finishing with 23 points and three steals. Marcus Tsohonis added 17 points for Long Beach State. In addition, Aboubacar Traore had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

NEXT UP

Portland plays Wednesday against Lewis & Clark at home, and Long Beach State visits DePaul on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.