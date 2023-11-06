Skip to Content
Golden State Warriors to host 2025 NBA All-Star game at Chase Center

Published 3:45 pm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors will host the 2025 All-Star Game at Chase Center, a showcase years in the making as the organization hoped to host major events in its sparkling new arena.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement Monday at the 4-year-old venue in San Francisco, where the Warriors moved from across the bay in Oakland. It’ll be the third time that the Warriors play host to an All-Star weekend, joining 1967 and 2000.

Events will be held from Feb. 14-16, 2025. Some will take place at the team’s former home in Oakland, California — including the All-Star Celebrity Game, All-Star practices, the NBA HBCU Classic and the G League Next Up Game.

Chase Center will be the site of the Rising Stars Game on All-Star Friday, the All-Star Saturday Night lineup including the 3-point contest and dunk competition, and the All-Star Game itself on Sunday.

associatedpress

