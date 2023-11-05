Man arrested in slaying of woman found decapitated in Northern California home, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected in the slaying of a female relative who was found decapitated at a home in Northern California, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a possible homicide discovered the victim’s body Thursday afternoon at a home in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, according to a police statement.

Investigators identified a 24-year-old male relative of the woman who was seen leaving the crime scene on foot as a suspect. Detectives believe the man “took the victim’s head with him when he left the residence,” the police statement said.

The man was arrested Friday morning in San Francisco, police said. The case is still under investigation, according to officials.

The suspect had recently been released from a California prison after being incarcerated for assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.