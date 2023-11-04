Miller’s 4 TD day leads Southern Utah past winless Lincoln (CA), 35-6

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score after Southern Utah staked winless Lincoln (California) to a 6-0 lead, leading the Thunderbirds to a 35-6 victory Saturday.

Lincoln drove 61 yards on 12 plays to take a 6-0 lead. TJ Goodwin ran 12 yards for the score midway through the first quarter, but a two-point conversion pass fell incomplete).

Miller found Braedon Wissler with a 27-yard touchdown with :26 left in the first quarter and Tyler Graham’s PAT kick put the T-Birds in front for good and Isaiah Wooden caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Miller and followed it with a 45-yard score before Miller capped the first-half scoring with a 1-yard keeper for a 27-6 lead.

Miller completed 17 of 30 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns but was picked off twice to lead Southern Utah (2-2, 4-5 United Athletic Conference). Wooden finished with seven catches for 168 yards.

Goodwin was 17-of-33 passing for 139 yards and was picked off twice for Lincoln.

The Oaklanders (0-11), who are unaffiliated with the NCAA and the NAIA, have played all of their games on the road and finish their season at Florida A&M Saturday.