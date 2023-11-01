Louisville to honor Denny Crum with moment of silence, seat dedication among tributes before opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville will honor Denny Crum with a moment of silence before Monday night’s opener against the University of Maryland Baltimore County as part of several tributes to its late Hall of Fame coach.

Crum, who guided the Cardinals to NCAA men’s basketball championships in 1980 and 1986 during a 30-year career with the program, died May 9 at 86. The coach’s family will be present for ceremonies to be held throughout the contest on the court bearing his name at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center home arena.

Crum’s seat in section 106 will be dedicated and changed from red to black at halftime, a gesture similar to one at UCLA for coach John Wooden, one of Crum’s mentors. Players will wear special pregame shooting shirts highlighting his achievements, while uniforms will feature patches of his trademark red jacket. Coaches will wear pins.

Video tributes are also scheduled, with more information provided on the pending release of the Denny Crum Legacy Collection of apparel and other items. Portions of the proceeds will benefit the Denny Crum Foundation.

