3 students found stabbed inside Los Angeles high school, suspect remains at large

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three students were found stabbed inside a Los Angeles high school Wednesday morning and the suspect remained on the loose, authorities said.

The stabbings were reported shortly before 11 a.m. and prompted a lockdown at Van Nuys High School in the city’s San Fernando Valley, authorities said. At least one student was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

It was not immediately clear whether the attack took place on or off campus, police said. The extent of the students’ injuries also was not available, and officers did not release information about any possible suspects.

“There is no current threat to our campus and all (students) and staff remain safe,” the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement.