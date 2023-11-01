2 students stabbed during brawl at Los Angeles high school, 3 detained for questioning

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fight at a Los Angeles high school left two students stabbed Wednesday and three others detained by law enforcement in connection with the melee, officials said.

The stabbings were reported shortly before 11 a.m. and prompted a lockdown at Van Nuys High School in the city’s San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

The two stabbed students were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, as was a third student hurt during the brawl, authorities said. A fourth student was treated at the school for minor wounds.

“This is one of those moments where you hold your breath once you receive the call, and you hope that the initial information is not as revealing or as bad as what actually occurred,” Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said during a news conference. “One incident like this one is one incident too many.”

Officers have questioned three students in the wake of the attack on the quad. It was not immediately clear what prompted the fight, which involved 11 students. At least one of them pulled out an “unidentified weapon,” Carvalho said, and stabbed the two students.

The district said there was no imminent threat to the campus, which houses about 2,400 students across the high school and a continuation school. Police will be stationed on the campus going forward as a result of the fight.

The Los Angeles school district is the second-largest in the country.