Protest delays start of No. 24 Southern California vs. California

Published 1:25 pm

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The start of Saturday’s game between No. 24 Southern California and California was delayed for several moments after a group of about 15 fans sat near midfield at Memorial Stadium in some sort of protest.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the fans were protesting as they sat back to back near the 50-year line in the middle of the Cal logo. Police and security approached the group as players from both teams stood and watched.

The fans were eventually placed in handcuffs and escorted away.

