Conklin debuts with 3 TD passes, Sac State tops Idaho State 51-16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Carson Conklin came off the bench to throw three touchdowns passes in his debut and Sacramento State pulled away for a 51-16 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night.

Kaiden Bennett staked Sacramento State (6-2, 3-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll, to a 7-0 lead when he capped a nine-play, 75-yard game-opening drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jared Gipson. Coleman Kuntz added a 1-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left and the Hornets led 14-0 after one quarter.

Idaho State (3-5, 3-2) battled back to take a 16-14 lead. Hunter Hays sandwiched touchdown passes of 25 yards to Chedon James and 16 yards to Alfred Jordan Jr. around a 27-yard field goal by Thomas Kopcho in the rally.

Conklin replaced Bennett, who has been dealing with a sore shoulder, and delivered his first career touchdown pass — a go-ahead 13-yard toss to Devin Gandy. Zach Schreiner kicked a 30-yard field goal on the final play of the half to give Sac State a 24-16 lead.

Conklin fired a 69-yard scoring strike to Carlos Hill midway through the third quarter and Elijah Tau-Tolliver and Michael Johnson added short touchdown runs in the final three minutes of the period for a 44-16 advantage.

Conklin had a 6-yard touchdown toss to Marshel Martin midway through the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

Conklin finished with 235 yards on 14-of-21 passing. Bennett completed 7 of 11 passes for 79 yards with one interception and rushed for 45 yards on 11 carries before leaving. Zeke Burnett rushed for 143 yards on nine carries. Martin had six catches for 103 yards, while Hill totaled 91 yards on three receptions.

Hays completed 17 of 31 passes for 193 yards with two interceptions for the Bengals, who were outscored 27-0 in the second half.

