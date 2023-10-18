Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Southern California sheriff’s deputy shot and hospitalized in unknown condition

By
Published 8:58 pm

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Southern California was shot and taken to the hospital for surgery Wednesday night, authorities said.

The deputy was shot in Palm Desert, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said shortly before 8 p.m.

The department statements on X — formerly Twitter — initially said the deputy’s condition wasn’t known and later said the deputy was in surgery.

The Sheriff’s Department also said a suspect was in custody but didn’t immediately provide other details.

Palm Desert is in California’s Coachella Valley, near Palm Springs.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content