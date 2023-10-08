MLB playoffs 2023: Twins tie Astros 1-1; Rangers lead Orioles 2-0; NL Division Series resume

Carlos Correa had three hits and three RBIs and Pablo López pitched seven shutout innings, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Sunday night to even their AL Division Series at one game apiece.

A day after an opening 6-4 loss, Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer for the Twins. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is at Minnesota on Tuesday.

Mitch Garver hit a third-inning grand slam in his first appearance of these playoffs, and the Texas Rangers won their fourth consecutive game to start the postseason, pushing the Baltimore Orioles to the brink of elimination with an 11-8 victory in Game 2.

The Rangers’ Corey Seager became the first player to walk five times in a postseason game and scored twice. Baltimore pitchers walked 11, their most in a game since 2019, and six of those runners scored.

The wild-card Rangers have outscored the Orioles and Tampa Bay — the top two teams in the American League in the regular season — by 25-11. Texas can finish off the Orioles at home on Tuesday.

NL Division Series resume Monday after an unusual day off between the first and second games.

Philadelphia opened by beating 104-win Atlanta 3-0 Saturday in a playoff rematch between division rivals. The East champion Braves find themselves in exactly the same position as a year ago: trailing the wild-card Phillies after the opener at Truist Park.

Arizona chased Clayton Kershaw in the first inning of an 11-2 rout at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Max Fried tries to get the Braves even, and Zack Wheeler will be on the mound for the Phillies. In LA, Zac Gallen starts for the Diamondbacks and Bobby Miller for the Dodgers.

BETTING FAVORITES

The Astros are the current betting favorites to win the World Series at +340, followed by the Braves (+450) and Phillies (+480), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

KERSHAW COULD GET ANOTHER START

Kershaw would start Game 4 for the Dodgers if their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks gets that far. Kershaw allowed six runs and recorded just one out, then was yanked after 35 pitches in the opener.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts anticipated Kershaw would start Game 4 on Thursday.

“That’s the best option and I see it as the only option,” Roberts said Sunday.

FAMILIAR FACE

Correa’s 63 postseason RBIs tied David Justice for third-most behind Bernie Williams’ 80 and Manny Ramírez’s 78.

PHILLY SPECIAL

Should the Phillies win the World Series, save a spot at the end of the Broad Street parade route for Calum Scott.

The British singer with the pop hit about loneliness and heartbreak insists he’s coming to Philly and wearing the jersey the team sent him last season as a thank you for his part in making “ Dancing On My Own ” a staple of the postseason soundtrack at Citizens Bank Park.

Scott is as amazed as anyone the song has improbably bloomed into a playoff anthem for the Phillies, who won the National League pennant last year before losing to Houston in the World Series.

“They win the World Series, I’m there, man,” Scott said. “I think at that point, you’ll have to hold me back.”

READY-MADE ROOKIE

Evan Carter is 5 for 10 with three doubles and a one home run and three RBIs in four postseason games for Texas. He has walked six times and has a .706 on-base percentage.

At 21 years, 40 days, he became the youngest player to reach base 12 or more times in his first four postseason games. He is the second-youngest to achieve the feat in any four-game span in the postseason behind Freddie Lindstrom, who was 18 years, 319 days in 1924.

HOW TO WATCH

TBS is broadcasting the NLDS. Fox and FS1 are carrying the ALDS.

POSTSEASON SCHEDULE

Division Series: Oct. 7-14

League Championship Series: Oct. 15-24

World Series: Oct. 27-Nov. 4

