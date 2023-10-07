Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Madsen starts and Green finishes Boise State rally over upset-minded San Jose State

By
Published 9:37 pm

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Quarterback Taylen Green ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for another and Boise State’s defense pitched a second-half shutout in the Broncos’ 35-27 rally over San Jose State on Saturday night.

Quali Conley’s 6-yard scoring run gave the Spartans a 27-7 lead with 4:56 before halftime. In Boise State’s designed quarterback rotation, Maddux Madsen led a 14-play, 70-yard drive in a little more than four minutes that ended with his 8-yard scoring run to reduce the deficit to 27-14 just before halftime.

In the third, Green ran it in from the 1 to close within 27-21 with 5:34 left in the third. Green’s 11-yard run early in the fourth made it 28-27, and his 2-yard pass to Riley Smith with 3:30 remaining clinched it.

Madsen finished with 155 yards passing and Ashton Jeanty carried it 24 times for 167 yards for the Broncos (3-3, 2-0 Mountain West).

Chevan Cordeiro threw for 325 yards for the Spartans (1-5, 0-2).

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content