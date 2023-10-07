Bouanga scores twice to reach MLS-leading 19 goals. LAFC eliminates Austin from playoff contention

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored twice to extend his MLS lead to 19 goals this season and LAFC eliminated Austin from playoff contention with a 4-2 victory on Saturday night.

Bouanga recorded his fifth multi-score game of the season, the second-most in a single season in club history behind Carlos Vela’s seven in 2019.

LAFC (14-10-9) has won six of the eight all-time meetings, with Austin winning the other two.

Austin (10-15-8) was coming off a 3-0 win over D.C. United on Wednesday to snap a club-record 10-match winless run in all competitions.

Timothy Tillman opened the scoring in the 13th minute and Bouanga hammered in a penalty kick just before halftime. Bouanga made it 3-0 in the 54th and Cristian Olivera gave LAFC a four-goal lead in the 68th.

Leo Väisänen scored his first MLS goal for Austin in the 75th and they benefited from Giorgio Chiellini’s own goal in second-half stoppage time.

LAFC has totaled nine goals in two games this week after a 5-1 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday.

