Skip to Content
ap-california-news

5 people hospitalized after shooting in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, authorities say

By
Published 6:53 pm

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Five people were hospitalized following a shooting near Los Angeles Saturday evening, authorities said.

Paramedics responded around 4:30 p.m. to a commercial area of Inglewood, according to a dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Five patients were transported with gunshot wounds, the dispatcher said. It wasn’t immediately known what condition the victims were in, if there was a suspect in custody or what led up to the shooting.

Inglewood Police Department Sgt. F. Smith said all the victims were men, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

The Inglewood police closed several surrounding blocks at the scene about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Aerial news footage showed a car with shattered windows parked in a lot.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content