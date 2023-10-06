LA Rams WR Cooper Kupp expected to make season debut against Philadelphia

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to make his season debut for the Los Angeles Rams against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Kupp will be activated from injured reserve and will play at SoFi Stadium “unless something different happens in the next 48 hours.”

Kupp returned to practice this week with the Rams (2-2) after missing the first month of the regular season with a hamstring injury. The Super Bowl 56 MVP was hurt early in training camp, and he aggravated the injury in late August.

“He’s looked like Cooper, which is a good thing,” McVay said. “He’s put a lot of work in. You can’t really ever simulate the game in these practice settings, but he’s very comfortable. He’s so conscientious. He looks like he’s moving around really well. Just having his presence out there is definitely a boost.”

Kupp hasn’t played since Week 10 in mid-November 2022. He missed the final eight games of last season with an ankle injury after catching 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns.

Kupp had one of the greatest seasons in NFL history in 2021, winning the triple crown of receiving before starring in the Rams’ run to their Super Bowl championship. Along with his Super Bowl MVP award after catching the winning TD pass in Los Angeles’ victory over Cincinnati, Kupp won the AP’s NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

McVay also said offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom won’t play against the unbeaten Eagles due to a groin injury. Left tackle Alaric Jackson has been limited in practice all week by a hamstring injury, but he is expected to play.

Noteboom began the season as the Rams’ starting right guard, but he returned to left tackle after Jackson got hurt this season. New acquisition Kevin Dotson stepped into Noteboom’s spot at right guard last week.

