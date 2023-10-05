Shoulder injury keeps Raiders’ Adams out of practice; Garoppolo still in concussion protocol

By MARK ANDERSON

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams did not practice Thursday because of a shoulder injury, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol.

Adams, however, spoke with reporters after practice, a strong indication he will play. He, in fact, spoke as if he would be on the field to face his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Monday night.

“It’s getting better every day,” Adams said of his shoulder. “I’ve got to keep working at it.”

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not say whether either would play Monday, but did say Garoppolo is in the “final stages” and would practice Thursday.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs did not practice because of an ankle injury.

Adams injured his shoulder in Sunday’s 24-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers, though he finished the game and caught eight passes for 75 yards.

If he doesn’t play, that would take away one of the key storylines for Monday. Adams spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Packers, where he developed into one of the league’s top receivers.

He has 33 catches this season for 397 yards and three touchdowns.

Garoppolo was injured two weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn’t play at Los Angeles, and rookie Aidan O’Connell got his first career start.

O’Connell completed 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards, but lost two fumbles and had an interception.

Hobbs also missed the game at Los Angeles.

