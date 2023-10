In a story published Sept. 30, 2023, about Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s involvement in LGBTQ+ issues, The Associated Press, citing her office, reported that she died Thursday, Sept. 28. Her office later said that the senator died around 2 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.