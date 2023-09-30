Mari Adams scores 4 of Davidson’s 7 rushing TDs in 55-33 win over San Diego

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Mari Adams ran 169 yards and scored four of Davidson’s seven rushing touchdowns as the Wildcats ran to a 55-33 win over San Diego on Saturday.

Mason Sheron added 10 carries for 114 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Coulter Cleland, who was 11-of-13 passing for 90 yards, ran for 130 yards on six carries for Davidson (3-2, 2-0 Pioneer League). The Wildcats finished with 449 yards rushing and averaged nearly 11 yards per carry.

Sheron’s scored on a 3-yard run that capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive and gave Davidson a 17-13 lead with 8:50 left in the first half before San Diego’s Aidan Lehman kicked a 33-yard field goal as time in the first half expired.

Davidson’s Sabin McLaughlin recovered a fumble in Toreros territory and three plays later Adams burst through the middle of the line and raced 38 yards for a TD with 10:36 left in the third quarter. Sheron ripped off a 78-yard scoring run to make it 31-16 about 5 minutes later.

Adams broke three tackles as he ran away from the defense for a 66-yard TD that made it 52-19 with 9:19 to play.

Grant Sergent completed 22 of 39 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for San Diego (1-4, 1-1). Re’al Mitchell finished with seven receptions for 132 yards, Ja’seem Reed added 109 yards receiving and a score on six catches and Josh Heverly added three receptions for 83 yards and two TDs.

Davidson set an NCAA single-game record with 749 yards rushing in a 56-52 loss to San Diego on Nov. 10, 2018.

