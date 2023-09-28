Doyle drives in 4 runs and Montero finishes a triple shy of cycle as Rockies beat Dodgers 14-5

By CRAIG MEYER

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle drove in four runs, Elehuris Montero finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 14-5 Thursday night in a matchup of the first- and last-place teams in the NL West.

Colorado, which was 2-10 against the Dodgers this season entering the game, had lost nine of its last 10 games and had scored just 16 runs in its last eight games.

The nine-run setback was tied for the third-most lopsided loss of the season for division-champion Los Angeles.

The Rockies pounded out a season-best 18 hits and their 14 runs tied a season high. Every Colorado starter had a hit and seven had at least two hits.

Montero, Charlie Blackmon and Sean Bouchard homered for the Rockies.

The 37-year-old Blackmon had three hits and two RBIs. Bouchard’s home run was his second in as many days, giving him homers in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Chris Flexen (1-8) earned the win. The 29-year-old right-handler gave up six hits and three earned runs in a season-high six innings.

With a two-run homer in the first inning, J.D. Martinez became the fourth Dodgers player this season with at least 100 RBIs, a franchise record. Los Angeles is the 27th team to achieve the feat.

Kolten Wong, who entered the game in the fifth inning as a pinch-hitter, had three hits for the Dodgers.

Colorado had its way with Dodgers starter Ryan Yarbrough (8-7), who was making just his second start since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 1. The 31-year-old right-hander gave up nine earned runs and 11 hits, both career worsts.

After cycling through three relievers, Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas pitched in the eighth inning, allowing one hit and one earned run. It was Rojas’ third appearance on the mound this season.

Rockies: Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Triple-A Albuquerque and optioned RHP Noah Davis to the Arizona Complex League.

Rockies: LHP Ty Blach (3-3, 5.42 ERA) will face Minnesota RHP Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.31) on Friday in Denver.

Dodgers: RHP Lance Lynn (12-11, 5.83) will face RHP Keaton Winn (1-2, 3.89) for host San Francisco Friday.

