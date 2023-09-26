Anderson’s strong outing and Jones’ bat lead Rockies past Dodgers 4-1 in DH opener

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Chase Anderson pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in 17 starts this season, Nolan Jones homered and the Colorado Rockies snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 on Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader.

It was a rare loss for the postseason-bound Dodgers against the Rockies, who averted, for now, the first 100-loss season in their 30-year existence. The Dodgers came in having won eight of their first nine meetings this season against Colorado and a 30-15 record overall against fellow NL West teams. Colorado earned its franchise record 99th loss of the season on Sunday at Chicago.

Brendan Rodgers added three hits and an RBI for Colorado.

Jason Heyward had three hits for the Dodgers and scored a run in the sixth when Jason Outman reached on a strikeout and a passed ball by catcher Austin Wynns. The Dodgers had two runners tagged out at the plate.

The Rockies built a 3-0 lead off Caleb Ferguson (7-4), who went 2/3 innings as the Dodgers’ opening pitcher. Kris Bryant had an RBI double, Elehuris Montero added an RBI single and Rodgers had an RBI groundout.

Jones connected for his 19th home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh off Ryan Pepiot to restore a three-run lead for the Rockies. Anderson (1-6), who was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on May 12, allowed five hits. He walked two and struck out four in his fifth start since being reinstated from the injured list Sept. 3. Tyler Kinley fanned Max Muncy with two on and two out to get the save, his fifth. “Finally to get one, he deserved it for sure,” Rockies manager Bud Black said of Anderson. “The way he’s pitched overall, especially the last couple (outings), he’s thrown the ball well.” The early run support was a boost for Anderson. “It feels good to win. It feels good to get the series off on the right foot at home,” Anderson said. “We got some timely hitting, Nolan hit the home run and we got some early runs. Helps out a lot as a starter.” Added the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, who had two of the Dodgers’ five hits off Anderson: “He did everything well. He pitched well, kept us off balance, got out of innings. He did a good job today.”

Bobby Miller (10-4) was scheduled to start the second game for the Dodgers against Ryan Feltner (2-3) for the Rockies.

SEEKING 60

Freddie Freeman, who had a single in four at bats in the first game, remained three doubles shy of becoming the first player in 87 years with at least 60 doubles in a season. Joe Medwick (64 doubles) and Charlie Gehringer (60 doubles) in 1936 were the last players to achieve the feat.

UP NEXT

RHP Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 5.13 ERA) is slated to start Wednesday night for the Dodgers against Rockies’ RHP Noah Davis (0-3, 8.77).

