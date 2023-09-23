Skip to Content
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts notches 105th RBI, most ever by a leadoff hitter

By
Published 8:39 pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a two-run double in the eighth inning on Saturday night, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder 105 RBIs, the most ever by a leadoff hitter.

Betts doubled to center off San Francisco’s Ross Stripling, scoring Austin Barnes and David Peralta and extending the Dodgers’ lead to 7-0.

He doubled in the seventh, too, and walked twice for the NL West champions.

Betts had been tied with Charlie Blackmon at 103.

