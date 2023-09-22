Skip to Content
Twins clinch AL Central title with 8-6 win over Angels

By
Published 8:14 pm

By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins clinched the AL Central title Friday night with an 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Alex Kirilloff homered and drove in three runs, and the Twins held on late to win the division crown for the third time in five seasons under manager Rocco Baldelli.

Pablo López (11-8) pitched six innings for the Twins, allowing three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts. Jhoan Duran gave up a run in the ninth but got the final out with the bases loaded to secure his 27th save of the season.

