Injury riddled No. 11 Utah opens Pac-12 title defense against No. 22 UCLA

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — No. 22 UCLA (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) at No. 11 Utah (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12), 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Line: Utah by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UCLA leads 12-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Utah opens its Pac-12 title defense against one of the two league opponents who beat the Utes a season ago. Injuries have battered Utah, but a win here may boost the Utes into a top 10 ranking. UCLA is looking to validate a hot start and establish itself as a true conference title contender with a second straight win over one of the Pac-12’s toughest teams.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah and UCLA are a carbon copy of one another in the run game. Both teams are piling up yards on the ground and they’re even better at stopping opponents from running the ball. The Utes rank 11th in the FBS in rushing defense (65.0 ypg) while the Bruins are 12th (69.67).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCLA: True freshman QB Dante Moore has been electric since earning the starting job. Moore leads the nation with 19.22 yards per completion and has tallied seven touchdown passes over three games. He has thrown only one interception.

Utah: Over his last six games, RB Ja’Quinden Jackson has eclipsed 100 rushing yards three times – including a career-high 129 yards against Baylor. The Utes are 3-0 in those contests. Jackson currently ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 213 total yards on the ground.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah is 15-3 in Pac-12 games the last two seasons. … UCLA has allowed fewer than 20 points in three straight games for the first time since 2009. … Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester leads the Pac-12 with 48.77 yards per punt. … UCLA QB Dante Moore has completed 20 passes for 10 or more yards. 23 of Moore’s 32 completions have resulted in first downs. … Utes receiver Money Parks has caught a pass in 14 straight games. … Four Bruins running backs average at least 8.0 yards per carry. T.J. Harden leads the way with 9.3 yards. … Utah leads the Pac-12 in time of possession (34:49).

