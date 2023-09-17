Giants stop slide, beat Rockies 11-10 to stop slid

By CRAIG MEYER

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada and Joc Pederson had two hits each in a 10-hit sixth inning as San Francisco opened a nine-run lead, and the Giants hung on to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-10 on Sunday and stop a three-game skid that hurt their wild card chances.

San Francisco opened a 9-0 lead in the sixth inning before Colorado closed. After scoring four times in the ninth, the Rockies had runners at second and third with two outs when pinch-hitter Charlie Blackman hit a soft liner to Estrada at second.

The Giants stopped their longest road losing streak since 1996 at nine games. They had lost the first three games of the four-game series, falling 2 1/2 games back for the last NL wild card.

Mitch Haniger put the Giants ahead with an RBI double in the fifth against Chris Flexen (1-8) and Pederson’s double in the sixth boosted the lead to 2-0. Haniger added a two-run double and Brandon Crawford hit a three-run homer off Matt Koch.

Sean Manaea (6-6), making his second start since May 10, gave up three runs — two earned — and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Flexen (1-8) gave up four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Colorado had won a season-high five straight games. The Rockies are 12-33 against the NL West, their worst winning percentage against the division.

San Francisco led 11-6 starting the ninth. Hunter Goodman hit a sacrifice fly and closer Camilo Doval allowed Kris Bryant’s roller past his glove for a run-scoring error. Elias Díaz hit a two-run single, and : Taylor Rogers retired Blackmon for his second save.

Haniger entered hitting .133 (6 for 45) with three RBIs since returning Aug. 29 from a fractured forearm. Crawford has 80 RBIs at Coors Field, second-most among visiting players.

Brenton Doyle and Hunter Goodman in the Rockies’ five-run sixth inning. It was the first career home run for Goodman, a 23-year-old rookie who had three RBIs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

ROCKIES: Placed RHP Kyle Freeland on the 15-day IL (right oblique strain) and recalled RHP Noah Davis from Triple-A Albuquerque. Freeland sustained the injury in Colorado’s 5-2 win Saturday night against the Giants, exiting the game after three innings. … INF Brendan Rodgers was hit on the head by an 86 mph from Doval in the ninth inning but remained in the game.

YP NEXT

Giants: San Francisco opens a two-game series at Arizona on Tuesday.

Rockies: Colorado LHP Ty Blatch (3-1, 4.64 ERA) will start Monday and RHP Michael Wacha (11-4, 3.43 ERA) for San Francisco.

