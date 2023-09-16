Los Angeles Dodgers clinch 11th NL West title in 12 years with 6-2 win over Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers clinch 11th NL West title in 12 years with 6-2 win over Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers clinch 11th NL West title in 12 years with 6-2 win over Seattle Mariners.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.