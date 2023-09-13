Rookie QB Stetson Bennett goes on Rams’ non-football injury list

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett has been placed on the Los Angeles Rams’ non-football injury list.

Rams coach Sean McVay wouldn’t give any details Wednesday about the reason for the move with Bennett, who led Georgia to the past two national championships before Los Angeles drafted him in the fourth round.

“There are certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important, and out of respect for the particulars and the specifics, (I) want to be able to keep it in-house,” McVay said.

Bennett missed the Rams’ season-opening victory at Seattle with what the team said was a shoulder injury, presumably related to Bennett’s heavy work in training camp and the preseason.

The Rams were counting on Bennett to be their primary backup to Matthew Stafford. Veteran Brett Rypien will take the role behind Stafford for now, McVay said.

