Skip to Content
ap-california-news

Noda gets Athletics’ 1st hit vs. Astros with 1 out in 9th inning

By
Published 6:48 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Ryan Noda grounded a single off Ryan Pressly with one out in the ninth inning for the Oakland Athletics’ first hit against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Hunter Brown pitched five innings, and Rafael Montero, Héctor Neris and Bryan Abreu followed with a perfect inning each.

Brown struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter, throwing 78 pitches. He retired his first 11 batters, then walked Noda.

Houston leads 6-0.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content