Skip to Content
ap-california-news

A magnitude 5 earthquake rattled a rural area of Northern California but no damage has been reported

By
Published 12:14 pm

CASSEL, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 5 earthquake struck a rural area of Northern California’s Shasta County on Friday but there were no immediate reports of damage in the lightly populated region.

The quake hit at 10:24 a.m. and was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of the city of Redding, near the tiny community of Cassel, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 9 miles (14.8 kilometers).

The county sheriff’s office did not receive any immediate reports of damage.

The USGS citizen reporting website received more than 300 responses from people who felt the quake, including a few in southern Oregon about 90 miles (145 kilometers) to the north.

Article Topic Follows: ap-california-news

Jump to comments ↓

associatedpress

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content