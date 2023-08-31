Rams receiver Cooper Kupp experiences a setback with hamstring injury

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp did not practice on Thursday because of a nagging hamstring injury.

Coach Sean McVay said it was “a little muscle strain” but added it was a setback for the Super Bowl 56 MVP.

Kupp sustained the injury during the first week of training camp. The Rams open the season Sept. 10 in Seattle.

Kupp is going into his seventh year after missing the final eight games of last season because of a high ankle sprain. He had 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns before the injury.

In 2021, Kupp captured the NFL’s triple crown of receiving, leading the league in catches (145), yards receiving (1,947) and touchdowns (16). He scored two touchdowns in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, including the game-winner with 1:25 to play.

Kupp figures to be Matthew Stafford’s key target on one of the league’s least-experienced rosters this season. The Rams were 5-12 last year in the worst season in league history for a defending Super Bowl champion.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL