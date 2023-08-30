Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski activated from injured list by Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski was activated from the 10-day injured list by the San Francisco Giants before Wednesday’s game against Cincinnati.

Rookie outfielder Luis Matos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

“Matos really understood the situation, which is a veteran player coming back, another left-handed bat,” manager Gabe Kapler said.

Yastrzemski missed 26 games with a strained left hamstring. The 33-year-old entered hitting .233 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs.

Matos hit .318 (7 for 22) with a home run and two RBIs in nine games since his most recent callup from Sacramento. He was batting .250 with two homers and 11 RBIs this season.

“I think keeping Luis probably makes the lineup and the bench slightly right-heavy, and I feel like we’re in the right configuration,” Kapler said.

