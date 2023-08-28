Dodgers hit 4 home runs, including go-ahead drive by Heyward, in 7-4 victory over Diamondbacks

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning that sent the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and James Outman also went deep for the Dodgers — the 11th time this season they’ve hit at least four home runs. They are second in the majors with 204 homers.

Los Angeles, which leads the NL West by 13 games over Arizona, won for the 22nd time in 26 games this month.

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen (14-6) allowed a career-high four homers. The right-hander gave up six runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Outman followed Heyward’s go-ahead drive by lining a fastball over the short wall in the right-field corner to make it 6-4. It was the ninth time this season the Dodgers hit back-to-back homers.

Outman also had an RBI single in the seventh.

The Dodgers struck early with a three-run first on Freeman’s solo shot and Muncy’s two-run drive to right-center for his 31st homer of the season.

Bobby Miller (8-3) allowed four runs in six innings to pick up his second win in his last three outings.

Caleb Ferguson worked a perfect ninth for his third save.

Gabriel Moreno hit a two-run homer and drove in three for Arizona. He got the Diamondbacks on the board with an RBI double in the first.

After a double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. brought home Alek Thomas to get the Diamondbacks within 3-2 in the fourth, Moreno connected on Miller’s fastball for a two-run shot to right to put Arizona on top 4-3.

Moreno has gone 13 for 31 in his last eight games with two homers and 10 RBIs.

SNAPPED

Mookie Betts went 0 for 4, ending his 15-game hitting streak. Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez now has the longest current run in the majors at 13 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Tommy Henry (left elbow inflammation) remains in the treatment phase and has not started his throwing program. However, manager Torey Lovullo said Henry is “trending in a good direction.” Henry is not eligible to come off the 60-day injured list until the final week of the regular season.

Dodgers: DH J.D. Martinez (groin) will take swings Tuesday for the first time in 10 days. Manager Dave Roberts hopes Martinez will rejoin the team for next week’s road trip to Miami and Washington.

ROSTER MOVE

The Dodgers added right-hander Tyson Miller to the roster and optioned right-hander Gavin Stone to the minors. Miller was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.97 ERA) is fourth in the majors in ERA and seventh in opponents’ batting average (.213).

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (11-4, 2.52 ERA) is 5-2 in his last 10 starts against Arizona.

