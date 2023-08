In a story published Aug. 21, 2023, about the unusual path of Tropical Storm Hilary, The Associated Press misidentified the institution associated with one of the scientists quoted in the story. It is the Woodwell Climate Research Center, not the Woodwell Climate Research Institute.

