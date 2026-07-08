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Alerts

Wind Advisory issued July 8 at 12:46PM PDT until July 9 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

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Published 12:46 pm

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph expected, except isolated gusts to 55 mph near
Refugio and Gaviota. For the Extreme Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures of 85 to 100 possible.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT
Thursday. For the Extreme Heat Watch, from Tuesday morning through
Thursday, July 16.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for anyone,
especially for the very young, the very old, those without air
conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Monsoonal moisture will add to the discomfort
level from the heat next week.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

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