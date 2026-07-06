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Alerts

Wind Advisory issued July 6 at 11:17AM PDT until July 7 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 11:17 am

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sundowner winds are anticipated across this
area the next several evening through overnight periods, likely
peaking in intensity and coverage Tuesday and Wednesday evening.
This will likely require additional wind advisory headlines.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

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