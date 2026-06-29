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Alerts

Wind Advisory issued June 29 at 2:36AM PDT until June 29 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 9:58 am
Published 2:36 am

Winds will be locally gusty for the next few hours, but will remain
below advisory thresholds. This advisory will be allowed to expire
on time as a result.

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