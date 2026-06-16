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Alerts

Beach Hazards Statement issued June 16 at 9:44AM PDT until June 18 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

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Published 9:44 am

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to surf
of 2 to 3 feet on south-facing beaches expected, with 3 to 6
feet near Jalama. Minor coastal flooding is also possible near
times of high tide.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…Through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore. Minor coastal flooding are possible in low-lying
areas near the times of high tides.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Coastal flooding concerns will peak from 8
PM through 1 AM tonight, due to high astronomical tides of 7.1
ft to 7.4 ft.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

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