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Alerts

Beach Hazards Statement issued June 12 at 2:20PM PDT until June 15 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 10:58 pm
Published 2:20 pm

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated
surf of 3 to 6 feet on south-facing beaches expected. In
addition, high astronomical tides of 7.5 to 7.9 feet are
expected each evening through Monday.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast, Los Angeles
County Beaches, and Southern Santa Barbara County Beaches.

* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore. Minor coastal flooding are possible in low-lying
areas near the times of high tides.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

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