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Alerts

Heat Advisory issued June 9 at 10:21AM PDT until June 10 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 10:21 am

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 92 expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and Santa
Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

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