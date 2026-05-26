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Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 26 at 2:34PM PDT until May 27 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 11:22 pm
Published 2:34 pm

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.
Local gusts to 50 mph near Gaviota and Refugio.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

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