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Alerts

Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 12:55PM PDT until May 18 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
New
Published 12:55 pm

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains,
Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Gabriel
Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 3 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

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