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Alerts

Beach Hazards Statement issued May 17 at 9:02AM PDT until May 18 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
New
Published 9:02 am

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Minor Beach erosion and isolated minor
coastal flooding is possible. Most likely during the evening
high tides (7pm to 11pm) tonight.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

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