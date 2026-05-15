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Alerts

High Wind Warning issued May 15 at 12:21PM PDT until May 17 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 12:21 pm

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Strongest during the overnight hours.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and
Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind speeds may drop well below warning
levels at times during the daytime hours.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

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