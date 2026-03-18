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Alerts

Heat Advisory issued March 18 at 1:06PM PDT until March 20 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 1:06 pm

* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures between 80 and 90
expected.

* WHERE…San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and
Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Warm overnight low temperatures will
contribute to the heat risk, especially in the mountain and
foothill locations.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

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