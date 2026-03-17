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Alerts

Heat Advisory issued March 17 at 1:21PM PDT until March 20 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
March 18, 2026 8:38 am
Published 1:21 pm

* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures between 87 and 97
expected.

* WHERE…For most coastal areas of southwest California.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Warm overnight low temperatures will
contribute to the heat risk, especially in the foothill locations.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

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