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Alerts

Heat Advisory issued March 15 at 12:07AM PDT until March 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 8:26 am
Published 12:07 am

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures of 82 to 98 expected..
For the Extreme Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with
temperatures of 90 to 104 are possible.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. For
the Extreme Heat Watch, from Monday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors. There is a high risk
for heat illness for sensitive populations including the very
young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those
active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

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