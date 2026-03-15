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Alerts

Beach Hazards Statement issued March 15 at 1:05PM PDT until March 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
New
Published 1:05 pm

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

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